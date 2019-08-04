Opinion: Interrogating Obaseki’s Chorus Groups; By Tony Erha

In the current ill-fated polity of Edo State, most observers of the unfolding event of the gruesome fight of the two factions of the state’s chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party are not at a loss why praise-singing and prostrate following have become an order. Alas, hypocrisy has attained notoriety and a gullible all-low.

The Edo State Professionals Association is the latest of over-biddable groups, which have taken up the newest job of massaging Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his government in the state. Through a serialized two-page advert placement in several national and regional newspapers, the group had re-stoked the political fire seething in the heartbeat state.

The advertorials, titled “Avoiding the Temptation to Pull Down Solid Structure You Built for Edo People” was rather a spiteful indictment directed at its set target – Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Whereas the revered Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, Edo traditional rulers and others well-meaning institutions and individuals had moved in to amicably resolve the festering political crisis, which a stubborn Obaseki had rebuffed. But, it is rather an act taken too far for a group of professionals of the state origin, to disregard the reconciliatory moves thwarted by the governor, to disparage Oshiomhole.

It would also beat sincere imaginations that such caustic advertorials have Mr. Emmanuel Ijewere as a signer, at the backdrop that many Nigerians behold him as sophisticated, principled and watchful. Ijewere is a Lagos-based ubiquitous socialite, and is a towering name in the country’s business and economy sub-sectors. So meticulous he was said to be that an astute late Alhaji Shehu Musa, once chose him above many other Nigerians as his successor in the office of Chairman, Nigeria country branch of the adorable Red Cross International.

Sadly, when a group of 42 individual elite thought to be the societal conscience, overboard and all-knowing, got enmeshed in a veiled endeavour, Edos and Nigerians, who they supposedly stand for, as with the Ombudsman principle, would be worst for it.

Certainly, the group has said that Oshiomhole had built a ‘solid house’ for the Edo people. It can’t be also right by its labeling of the same Oshiomhole as a mastermind and/or a part of the other faction of the Edo APC currently dueling with the other one, which Obaseki publicly owned up that he is its arrowhead. But Governor Obaseki repeatedly asserted that he had no hair to split with Oshiomhole, in the crisis. Additionally, Mr. Anselm Ojezua, Edo State chairman of the factional party told newsmen that Oshiomhole had no hand in the dispute. Also, the immediate past governor, who brought Obaseki to power, seems not to be believed by the backers of Obaseki, his protégé.

Oshiomhole had also rebutted that he isn’t and can’t be a godfather, who remote-controls the process of governance in the state, neither was he dictatorial to Governor Obaseki. Where, therefore, are the bases for the innuendoes raised by the professional group that Oshiomhole is to blame for the crisis? Why the mechanical decision to run to the press, without exploring the opportunities to hear out Oshiomhole, their accused, who they claimed to have known so well? Did they also call a truce between him and Obaseki (obviously a member of their group), before issuing the advertorials?

The voice of Jacob the hands of Esau; There is a grave allegation from a wider circle of influence, that is somewhat evidently that the Obaseki’s inputs are conspicuous in the texts of the advertorials, which the group called a public letter. A scandalous mention was made therein, to the extent that a 2006 fundraising event was organized in Lagos by Obaseki, with the collaboration of the same professional group, which they said then swung Adams Oshiomhole as governor.

For real, can Obaseki and the Ijewere’s associates dissuade the widespread perceptions that this reminder is nothing but a sheer blackmail swing purposely exhumed to stop Oshiomhole and others, who they see as a clog to Obaseki’s bid to return to Edo government house in 2020?. By the way, vehement reactions to the insinuations dispelled it that Obaseki and the group’s efforts were of little or no consequence to Oshiomhole’s victory in the said election.

Can they help Obaseki, the stormy chief executive, overcome the groundswell of forces against his return, with the iron trap he set against himself, by his stale relationship with the state and national APC executives, party faithful, the National Assembly and a the Edo traditional rulers etc?

Interestingly, it is now likened to a ‘table-tennis’ analogy, with counter accusation by the two warring factions. A commonplace accusation by many Edo people, in the face of the obvious torment of Oshiomhole by the Lagos professionals, is that the group had given themselves out as the actual unseen hands who are the cabal which, as alleged, had been running the affairs of the state, from Lagos city, thus positioning Governor Obaseki as an emerging godfather, who will continue to protect their investment and selfish ego?

Emphatically, is the Edo professionals aware that Obaseki’s had been constantly accused by his party men and women of highhandedness and abusive language against them; a situation which snowballed into his barefaced inauguration of nine minority members of the state house of assembly, against a majority fifteen, by the governor?.

But, some lawmakers of the current house happened to be returnees of the immediate past assembly, who were at the beck and call of Obaseki, and sometimes the same set of lawmakers that voted against their own autonomy, to appease Obaseki, to the consternation of the Edo public? Rather than blame Oshiomhole for all undue interference, the Ijewere’s group ought to known that those lawmakers are adults who are capable of holding on to their own, especially as they had done ‘things’ with Obaseki.

Also, numerous Edo business men are begrudging that contracts are awarded to outsiders from the Lagos end, to the detriment of those in the state. From mere office supplies to consultancies and construction awards! During state social functions, performing artistes also often accuse Obaseki of paying Lagos performers huge engagement sums, while their counterpart Edo performers are paid pittances or nothing.

Knowing the poverty blight amongst Edos, Ijewere, an expert in business and economy, with the upscale social standings of his associates, should know better, that such alleged negligence, could easily breed dislike to a seemingly insensitive governor. The common regret of hapless Edo entrepreneurs is that it is only during payment of taxes that Obaseki’s government knows that they exist.

These stated the Edo State professionals and many of civil and tribal groups, who scramble for the scarce public funds, at the command of the governor, who severally declared that he frugally sets it aside for development, ought to know that that are not serving the public interest. Now, none of the protesting groups would bait even an eyelid that such scarce public funds are dissipated on costly newspaper advertorials, media propaganda and crowd-renting for a second term gambit, which is not here nor there. Yes; apparently, the same Lagos-based professionals from Edo, may have assured Obaseki that in Edo, they are experts capable of stopping the Akinwunmi Ambode episode of Lagos State.

Isn’t absurd for a group of professionals, who should know better, to fall a prey to the stereotype and praise-singing of Obaseki as a performing governor, who shouldn’t be distracted by undue interference’? Should Governor Obaseki be praiseworthy over simple functions or duties, which he solemnly vowed to Edo voters to provide with the public’s monies?

*Tony Erha is a journalist and activist based in Edo State

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

