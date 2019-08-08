Opinion: Why I Pity Tinubu’s Detractors – Wọlé Arisekola

“Dont copy behaviours and customs of this world. Let God transform you by changing the way you think. Then you will know God’s will for you, which is good and perfect.”-Romans 12:2

If you get angry when people insult you, it means you value their opinion. Devalue their opinion by simply ignoring them. If I call you a name that is not yours, would you answer me? Getting angry over insults is like answering to a name that isn’t yours.

Dont SLAY because the world is SLAYING. Rather, PRAY while they SLAY.

Whenever I see beneficiaries of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s largesse running him down in public, I always pity them.

An in-depth study of the Bible shows that the greatest sin in the world is ingratitude.

Never run down a man annointed by God and always remember the good part of people, not their mistakes.

If God in almightiness wants Tinubu to be President of this country one day, so shall it be. Blackmailing and running him down will only disturb your own progress.

Tinubu is one of the best politicians ever produced by the South Western part of Nigeria. A gang up by any group of human beings will not and cannot stop him from becoming what Allah has destined him to be.

He turned boys to men; even many people, who under normal circumstances don’t have any trace in the history of Yorubaland rose to prominence courtesy of his magnanimity.

I dont run people down and that is why I am making progress every day.

Join the club of progressive people and run away from blackmailers. Only God gives power, and He gives it to people He wants.

Shalom

