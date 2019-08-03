Breaking News

Palpable Excitement, as Edo Welcomes Over 3 million Visitors to NAFEST 2019

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

There is palpable excitement in the ancient City of Benin, and Nigeria’s capital of arts and culture, in anticipation​ of the 2019 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST).

Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Diaspora Affairs, Osemwengie Ero, disclosed this at a summit organised​ by a social-cultural group, the Great Benin Descendants (GBD).

He announced that the State is fully ready to host the festival for the first time in its 40 years of existence.

According to Ero, over three million participants and spectators from the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory, are expected to grace the Festival which is scheduled to hold from October​ 19 to 26, later this year.

“We are ready, we are expecting over three million people in Benin City during the period,” Ero said.

He disclosed that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration will use the festival to exploit the economic opportunities that abound in the Benin culture, come October.

“Towards this end, the government is working hard to ensuring that the rich culture with which the State is blessed, is showcased at the event,” he said.

According to Ero, the National Museum ground, Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre, and Igun Street top spots that have been selected for the event.

He added that the government would soon begin to give final touches to these designated spots in readiness for the festival.

