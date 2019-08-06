President Buhari to Swear in Akpabio, Fashola, Ngige, Others as Ministers on August 21

President Muhammadu Buhari is to swear in Senator Godswill Akpabio, Babatunde Fashola, Chris Ngige, among others ministers-designate on August 21, 2019.

This followed the conclusion of the nominees’ screening by the Senate.

The President forwarded the ministerial list to the National Assembly on July 23, 2019.

The list contained 43 names, 14 of whom served as ministers in his first term in office.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced this in a statement issued on his behalf by Babatunde Lawal, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office in the OSGF.

The statement also invited all ministers-designate, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, federal permanent secretaries and top government functionaries (specifically invited) to a 2-day induction retreat to be presided over by the President from August 19 to 20.

The objectives of the retreat according to the statement include building a strong platform for synergy and teamwork and sensitising appointees on the status of the implementation of policies, programmes and projects of government from 2015-date.

Others are to “acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and next level agenda (2019-2023); deepen the understanding of participants on best practices in conducting government business

“The swearing-in of all ministers-designate by the president shall hold Wednesday, 21st August, 2019 at the Federal Executive Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa,” he said.

