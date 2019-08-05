Breaking News

#RevolutionNow#: Police Detain Edo Coordinator

The police on Monday arrested the Coordinator of #RevolutionNow# protest in Edo state, Osunbor Kelly Omokaro.

Omokaro, who is the founder of Faculty of Peace, a civil rights group, was allegedly arrested and detained when he went to the Command to obtain clearance for the protest from the police.

Omokaro who allegedly arrived at the Command at about 7 am, was said to have been invited by the State Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Muhammed, to see him in his office.

A member of the Talakawa Parliament, a Civil Society Organisation, who pleaded anonymity, broke the news of the detention of Omokaro to journalists in Benin.

He described the detention of the activist as an infringement on his fundamental rights.

“As at the time I left the Command, he was busy writing statement,” the source said.

Reacting to the arrest of Mr. Omokaro, the State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed, said he was unaware of the arrest of the civil activist.

The CP however admitted that the activist ‘was made to write statement.”

