RevolutionNow: Six People Arraigned in Lagos

Six persons, including a lawyer, were Tuesday arraigned for alleged taking part in the #RevolutionNow protests in Lagos.

They were docked at an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Those charged by the police include: Ehis Omoshomio, 35; Gabriel Ojumah, 51, Juwon Sanyaolu, 22; Stanley Anobi, 28; Elias Ozikpu, 30; Kenechukwu Ukachukwu, 25.

They were charged with two counts of unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Ibijoke Akinpelu counsel from the State Criminal Intelligence and Information Department (SCIID) Panti, and the resident prosecutor, Insp. Kehinde Omisakin, said that the defendants committed the offence on Aug. 5, at 10 a.m., at Surulere Stadium.

Akinpelu alleged that the six defendants, assembled at the National Stadium Surulere to protest, adding that the gathering was unlawful and caused fear to the public.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 44 and 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate A.O. Komolafe admitted Ojumah, a lawyer, to bail based on self- recognition and the other five defendants N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Komolafe adjourned the case until Sept. 26 for mention.

