RevolutionNow: DSS Seeks Order of Court to Detain Sowore

A Federal High Court has fixed August 8 to rule on an application by the Department of State Security Service (DSS) seeking an order to detain the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore for 90 days, pending the conclusion of its investigation.

Sowore, who is the publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 elections was arrested in the early hours of Saturday by operatives of the Department of State Services in a hotel in Lagos.

The state agency said Sowore was arrested on account of the #RevolutionNow protest which he had spearheaded.

Sowore was moved to Abuja on Sunday morning and is currently being detained in the custody of the DSS.

The exparte motion by the DSS marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 915/19 is seeking the order of the court to detain Sowore beyond the 48 hours of his arrest required by law.

However, after listening to the motion which was moved by counsel for the DSS, G. O. Abadua, Justice Taiwo Taiwo said he needed time to watch the video clips attached to the motion.

He accordingly adjourned ruling to Thursday, August 8.

