Soldiers Kill 3 Policemen, Free Kidnap Kingpin -Police

The police on Wednesday ssid three policemen, including a civilian were killed on Wednesday by rampaging soldiers.

Police authorities alleged that after killing the personnel, the soldiers freed an alleged notorious kidnapper along Ibi-Jalingo Road, Tara a State.

In a statement by police spokesman Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner (DCP) on Wednesday night, the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba said the policemen led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Felix Adolije of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) had gone to Ibi to arrest the suspect identified as Alhaji Hamisu allegedly indicted in high-profile kidnap cases in the state.

“The police operatives led by ASP Felix Adolije of IRT reportedly came under sudden attack and serious shooting by soldiers of the Nigerian Army along Ibi-Jalingo Road, Taraba State.

“The operatives, who were taking the arrested suspect Alhaji Hamisu to the command headquarters in Jalingo, were shot at several times by the soldiers despite sufficient proof that they are police personnel on legitimate duty.

“Three policemen comprising one Inspector and two Sergeants, and one civilian died as a result of gunshot injuries sustained in the attack while others sustained serious gunshot wounds.

“The soldiers thereafter released the handcuffed suspect, Alhaji Hamisu, who is now on the run.

“Alhaji Hamisu, a notorious kidnap kingpin, has been on the police wanted list for his complicity in several high-profile kidnap cases including the recent abduction of an Oil-Mogul in Taraba State wherein a ransom of about N100,000,000 was paid.

“The Inspector General of Police (IG) Mohammed Adamu has ordered the AIG Medicals to proceed to Jalingo to ensure concerted efforts in the treatment of the injured police officers.

“Meanwhile, the force has commenced full investigation into the bizarre and unfortunate incident,” said Mba.

The statement further stated that an Assistant Inspector-General of Police has been sent to the state to coordinate treatment of the injured police officers. The remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue.

The Nigerian Army has not responded to the police’s allegation.

