Tension Mounts in Kaduna as Court Rules on El-zakzaky’s Application for Medical Leave

There is palpable tension in Kaduna State ahead of Monday’s ruling on Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky’s application for medical leave by a Kaduna High Court.

However, the Kaduna State Government has given assurances to citizens of security and free movement.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, said appropriate security arrangements have been made to protect citizens and uphold law and order across the city.

He urged residents to go about their lawful businesses as their freedom of movement is guaranteed.

He also urged residents to ignore the scaremongering by certain interests, predicting possible breakdown of law and order in the city.

“Therefore, citizens should go about their legitimate business and conduct their lawful activities without any hindrance,” he said.

