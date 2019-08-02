Breaking News

Troops Kill 10 Bandits in Kaduna

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, deployed at Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Operation CLEAN SWEEP, has confirmed the killing of 10 bandits during a clearance operation at Kuduru forest.

The operation is aimed at flushing out the remnants of armed bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements from the North Western Zone of Nigeria.

The General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, told newsmen in Kaduna on Friday that the troops inflicted heavy casualties on the bandits, killing 10 of them while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Yahaya said the bandits’ camp was also destroyed, but that five soldiers sustained injuries during the operation.

He said the injured soldiers were evacuated to 44 Reference Hospital, Kaduna, to save their lives but sadly two of them paid the supreme price.

During a visit to the hospital, the GOC commiserated with the wounded soldiers and also commended the gallantry performance of the dead soldiers.

He assured that their sacrifices would not go in vain.

Yahaya said their bravery and dedication to duty was exemplary that every Nigerian soldier and indeed Nigerians should be proud of.

He promised that the soldiers would be given befitting burials after informing their families of tragic loss.

Author: News Editor

9312 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
FCT Court Official Disappears After Flood Submerged Car
by
Kogi Deputy Governor Cries Out: Governor Bello After My Life
by
Army Denies Secret Burial of Soldiers Killed by Insurgents as Atiku Calls for Inquiry

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Headlines »