We’ll Comply with Bail Granted El-Zakzaky, Wife – DSS

The Department of State Security (DSS) said on Monday that it will abide by the ruling of Kaduna High Court, which granted bail to the detained leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-zakzaky.

In a statement by the spokesman of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, after the granting of to El-zakzaky and wife, Zeenatu, to enable them travel India on medical leave, the DSS said the service will comply with the court order.

The statement said: “This is to inform the public that the Department of State Services (DSS) has received the order granting Ibrahim EL-ZAKZAKY leave to travel to India for medical treatment.

“Consequently, the Service is liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance. Conformity with the order is in line with the Service’s avowed commitment to the Rule of Law inherent in a democracy.”

The Kaduna State High Court had earlier on Monday granted El-Zakzaky, bail on health grounds.

The court also ordered the release of El-Zakzaky’s wife, Zeenatu.

The couple is expected to visit Mandeta Hospital in New Delhi, India for treatment.

The court said the prosecution had failed to prove El-Zakzaky would be a flight risk, while the defence team had established that the couple’s health had worsened in custody.

El-Zakzaky has been in detention since 2015 after soldiers raided the IMN headquarters in Zaria and killed at least 347 Shiites.

The government accuses the group of not recognising the Nigerian constitution and authority. It blames El-Zakzaky for the death of a soldier in December 2015.

El-Zakzaky’s prolonged detention despite several court orders for his release fueled protests by Shiites in many cities in Nigeria.

Recent protests by the group have resulted in violence, with a journalist and a police officer killed two weeks ago in Abuja.

The group said the shootings were done by the police, and the government has not shown evidence the IMN carried out the attacks.

The order for El-Zakzaky and his wife to travel for medical treatment came a week after his organisation was proscribed by the Buhari administration.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

