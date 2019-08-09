Wike Submits Names of Suspected Lecturers Believed to Cultists to DSS

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said to make the state free from cultism, his administration had forwarded names of lecturers in the Rivers State University to the Department of State Services for investigation.

Wike said the step was one of the measures taken to fight cultism in the state-owned university.

One Prof. Blessing Didia was sacked recently as the Vice Chancellor of the university following cult clashes that left two students dead.

The Governor, who spoke during a meeting with the leaders of Choba community at the Government House, Port Harcourt, said: “We are going after all cultists and kidnappers in the state. We will not spare anyone.

“Security agencies are prepared to tackle these cultists and kidnappers. For us, we are releasing further logistic support to them. By the time this crackdown starts, we will not listen to any pleading.

“At the Rivers State University, we have sent out names of all the lecturers to the DSS for profiling. Any lecturer who is linked to cultism will be sacked.”

Wike promised that the anti-cultism law would be amended to demolish buildings belonging to cultists.

He urged the leaders of Choba community to work with his administration to promote peace in the area.

Earlier, the Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mustapha Dandaura, urged community leaders to furnish the police and other security forces with information on those fomenting trouble in Choba.

Paramount ruler of Choba community, Eze Raymond Okocha, said the community leaders started the peace process but they met challenges.

He said that peace building had been hampered by the existence of factions in the community.

