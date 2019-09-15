15 Suspects Arraigned for Attempted Murder, Robbing Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan

Fifteen persons were Friday arraigned by the Bayelsa Police Commad at the Bayelsa State High Court sitting in Yenagoa for robbing former First Lady, Patience Jonathan of jewellery worth N200m.

The police alleged that the gang also plotted to kill her.

The 15 suspects were slammed with a 17-count charge of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit felony with armed robbery, malicious injury to property, conspiracy to commit a felony with stealing and burglary.

Listed as defendants are Golden Vivian,40; Erama Deborah, 45; Precious Kingsley, 20; Vincent Olabiyi, 28; Ebuka Cosmos, 25; Williams Alamo, 29; Tamunokuro Abaku, 32 and Boma Oba, 42.

Others include Emmanuel Aginwa, 42; Emeka Benson, 33; Tamunosiki Achese Frisberesima, 30; Wariboko Salome, 28; Sahabi Lima, 35; Reginald Sunday, 20; and John Dashe, 39.

The charge sheet was signed by S. A. Ofoegbu of the Legal State Criminal Investigation Department, Yenagoa Bayelsa State.

After tgey were arraigned and tge charges read to them, they all pleaded not guilty.

One of the counts accused the arraigned persons of conspiring to commit murder which is an offence punishable under section 252 of the Criminal code law cap.C14 laws of Bayelsa State.

The charges read:“All the accused and some at large, sometime in the month of June,2019 at Otuoke community in Ogbia Local Government within the Ogbia Judicial Division of the state High Court did conspire to kill Her Excellency, Dame Patience Jonathan, former First Lady.

“That you and some other persons at large, on the same date and place aforementioned Judicial Division of Bayelsa did steal seven gold bangles and jewellery, five Samsung air conditioner, two sets of upholstery chairs, six Samsung flat-screen television stands at two hundred Million naira (N200,000,000). These are property of Dame Patience Jonathan”

