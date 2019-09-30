46-year-old Trader, Who Allegedly Defiled Daughter Severally, Faces Life Jail

A 46-year-old trader, Chinedu Ifeteka, was on Monday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter.

When the charge was read to him he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant had defiled his daughter on August 9 and other times at Ojo area of Lagos, which was reported to the police.

Ayorinde said that the defendant had sexual intercourse with his teenage daughter several times over, before the girl told her mither.

“The defendant usually have sexual intercourse with his daughter whenever his wife is not around.

“She told her mother what her fathers usually do to her in her absence and the case was reported to the police,” the prosecutor said.

The offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

The magistrate, B.O. Osunsanmi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mrs Osunsanmi ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until November 25 for mention.

