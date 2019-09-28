Accident Claimed Lives of 2 DSS Operatives, Not Bandits – DSS

The Department of State Security (DSS) has said that two of its personnel were killed Friday due to a fatal accident at Gidan Busa Katari, along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

The service disclosed this in a statement by the DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, over the weekend.

The statement explained that the accident occurred while the team was heading to one of the states in the North-West zone for an operation when the Hilux vehicle in which they were travelling somersaulted.

“Two persons died in the accident while another was injured. He is presently receiving required attention in a medical facility.

“This clarification has become necessary in order to debunk fake news making the round that the gallant officers were attacked by bandits,” Afunanya said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

