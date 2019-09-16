Akpabio Vs Epenyong: Poser for Justice Akanbi; By Wole Arisekola

1) I dont think Justice Akanbi understood Akpabio’s prayers. In a layman’s thinking, pardon me, I’m not a lawyer, I just decided to read law at Open University, Abuja.

Akpabio was asking the Tribunal to revalidate his over 60,000 votes that was cancelled at INEC REC’s office in Uyo on the instruction of the REC and not at the Collation centre in Ikot Ekpene.

The much was confirmed by the Collation Officer, Dr Williams Olosunde in Court.

2) Senator Akpabio did not contest his numerous votes cancelled at the polling units.

3) Does Justice Wasiu Akanbi want the international community to believe that a Nigerian Judge does not know the difference between the prayers of the Petitioner and the Greek gift he handed to Respondent?

Jokes apart, I think Nigeria is heading in a very dangerous direction. All the Yoruba Judges both at the Appeal and Supreme Courts must be amazed at the conduct of Justice Akanbi at the Akwa Ibom election tribunal.

By the time the Appeal Court takes a look into Sen. Godswill Akpabio’s Petition and sets aside Justice Akanbi’s ruling, how does he want his kith and kin to see him after leaving office in two years? How does he want to celebrate his children’s weddings in Yorubaland or who will marry his children?

I saw this problem coming long time ago and I keep praying to Allah to guide him in his decision.

NB

This article is not in support of any candidate but looking at the judiciary and the future of our country.

Salom

