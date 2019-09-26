Alleged N90bn Election Fund: Vanguard Retracts, Apologises to VP, Osinbajo

Vanguard Newspapers has apologised to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over the story alleging that the Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS gave him N90bn for the 2019 election.

In a statement on its website, the editor of the paper, Anaba Eze wrote: “On our website publication of Monday, September 23, 2019, we published a story titled “N90bn FIRS Election Fund: Osinbajo’s problem, not 2023 politics.”

“We have since discovered that the story lacks factual substance and we hereby retract it in its entirety.

“We tender our profound apology to Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on whom the story touches directly, the All Progressives Congress, A.P.C. and the FIRS for any inconvenience or embarrassment the publication has occasioned them.

”We hold Professor Osinbajo, S.A.N. in the highest esteem.”

The newspaper in the report reprinted a claim by Timi Frank, a political associate of former vice-President Atiku Abubakar, that Osinbajo was facing some political setbacks because he failed to give account of the alleged N90 billion collected to prosecute the 2019 election.

Osinbajo through his lawyer, Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria wrote the newspaper on Tuesday demanding an apology and a retraction.

