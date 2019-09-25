Alleged N90bn Election Fund: VP Waves Constitutional Immunity, Vows to Seek Legal Regress

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has declared his readiness to waive his constitutional immunity to “enable the most robust adjudication” of several baseless allegations, insinuation and falsehoods against his person and office.

A national daily had carried a news report, creditted to Timi Frank, alleging that the problem Osinbajo has with President Muhammadu Buhari was not because of succession plan of 2023 as being insinuated but beacause he collecteed N90bn from the vault of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to prosecute the 2019 presidential election, which he (Osinbajo) has been unable to account for.

However, the Vice President saw the report as a calculated attempt to rubblish his image.

In a tweet he personally authored via his official Twitter handle @profOsinbajo, Wednesday afternoon, he vowed to pursue the matter to a logical conclusion.

His lawyer, Femi Falana, has already requested for apologies from Frank and Vangaurd Newspaper that published the story or have their day in the court of law.

Prof. Osinbajo’s tweeted: “In the past few days, a spate of reckless and malicious falsehoods have been peddled in the media against me by a group of malicious individuals.

“The defamatory and misleading assertions invented by this clique had mostly been making the social media rounds anonymously.

“I have today instructed the commencement of legal action against two individuals, one Timi Frank and another Katch Ononuju, who have put their names to these odious falsehoods.

“I will waive my constitutional immunity to enable the most robust adjudication of these claims of libel and malicious falsehood.”

