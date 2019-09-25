Another Medical Doctor Faces Trial over Negligence

Dr Yakubu Koji, a medical doctor with the Jimeta Clinic and Maternity, Adamawa State, was on Tuesday arraigned before the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Tribunal, over professional negligence.

Two other doctors from Asaba, Delta State were docked on Monday, with the defence submitting their addresses Wednesday.

Koji, who is being tried in Abuja, is charged with gross professional negligence which led to the death of a patient in his care.

The Registrar of the Council, Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, who read the 12 count charge, also said the incident happened between June 25 and July 7, 2016.

Koji was accused of failing to consider his judgment by acceding to the demand of his patient, Isa Hamma, who is now late, to undertake a surgery.

He was also accused of incompetence in the assessment of the patient, incorrect diagnosis of illness, negligence in advising the patient on risk involved in the operation, and failure to obtain informed consent of the patient.

Sanusi said that Koji was grossly negligent in the treatment which resulted to the loss of the patient’s kidney.

He said that the doctor also failed to pass the details and history of treatment of the patient to the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe State, which he referred the patient.

The prosecuting counsel Nasiru Aliyu, asked Koji, if he understood the charges and if he was guilty or not.

Koji, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Chairman of the tribunal, Prof. Abba Hassan, adjourned the case to Sept. 25 (Wednesday), for cross examination.

