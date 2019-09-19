Army Seals NGO Offices in Borno, Says It Aides Boko Haram Insurgency

The Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole has said it decided to seal offices of a non governmental organisation (NGO), Action Against Hunger, both in Borno and Yobe States, because it is aiding activities of Boko Haram.

It therefore declared the NGO as “persona non grata” in Nigeria.

The Command said its action was premised on its observation of the “notorious activities” of some non governmental organisations working in the North East.

It accused the global humanitarian organisation of “subversive actions despite several warnings to desist from aiding and abetting terrorists and their atrocities.”

A statement released by Col. Ado Isa, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations Operation Lafiya Dole on its Facebook page on Thursday evening, alleged that the Command had, on many occasions, raised the alarm over the issue during meetings with the NGOs operating in the North East Theater of Operation.

“Consequently, the AAH has been declared persona non grata for aiding Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa by supplying them food and drugs despite warning from the TC-OPLD,” the statement alleged.

Ado said: “The Command has obtained several credible intelligence indicating (that) AAH as one of those NGOs operating in the North East that is notorious in supplying food and drugs to the criminals in the area.”

The statement urged members of the public to continue to give “credible information on the activities of the marauders/criminals and their supporters in the North East Theatre of operation.”

“The OPLD wishes to assure the public of its resolve and determination to always partner with credible NGOs and CSOs to cushion the impact of humanitarian crisis generated by the criminals in the NE in line with the international best standards,” the release added.

Soldiers surrounded the Damaturu office of the international non-governmental organisation in Yobe State Thursday’s evening.

A staff of the humanitarian organisation said armed soldiers arrived at the office at about 5 p.m. and ordered all workers in the premises to leave at once.

“As I am talking to you now, the soldiers are there and they have surrounded the entire place,” the staff said.

Earlier on Thursday the army had sealed the organisation’s Maiduguri, Borno State, office.

The Country Director of ACF, Shashwan Saraf, said that the military has not communicated the reason for its action to his organisation.

Action Against Hunger has been working in Nigeria since 2010.

From 2014 to date, the organisation said it had stepped up its operations in response to the crisis, meeting the humanitarian needs of about 3 million people “with health and nutrition programs; clean water and sanitation to reduce malnutrition and disease; emergency cash transfers to help displaced people purchase food or meet other urgent needs; and longer-term food security initiatives.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

