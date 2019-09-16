Boko Haram Attack not on UNIMAID Campus, Says School Authorities

Isa Adamu, the Chief Security Officer of the University of Maiduguri, Born State, has said that Boko Haram terrorists did not stage any attack on the university on Sunday night.

According to him, the heavy gunshots heard around 10.20 pm and which scared some students out of the campus, came from behind the Dalori IDP camp.

The army responded quickly, he said.

Adamu, who spoke on Sunday said there was no Boko Haram attack on the campus.

“We are currently outside with the military, the attack is behind Dalori camp’, the CSO said, stressing that it was behind the university.

“The attack is on the hostel side…” a fleeing student said.

A resident of the staff quarters in the campus, who only identified himself as Musa, said the attack was not inside the university.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum later visited the campus, with additional troops to assure students there was no cause for panic.

There was panic at the school Sunday night as soldiers battled to repel a Boko Haram attack.

Sources at the university, located along Maiduguri-Bama road, said deafening sounds of gunshots were heard echoing from a direction the female hostels are located.

The gunshots lasted for about an hour and a half as soldiers engaged the intruding Boko Haram gunmen.

“It was a Boko Haram attack which has been repelled effectively by our soldiers,” a top army official in Maiduguri said.

The situation caused panic among students who are in the middle of their second semester exams.

Many of the students tried to leave the university campus, fearing it could be overrun.

“But soldiers and other security personnel protecting the school urged them to remain in the campus because no one would be allowed back to the campus should they find the need to return,” the security source said asking not to be named as he was not permitted to talk to journalists.

A female student who identified herself as Victoria said “the shooting was very close to our hostel (named B.O.T) and we were all scared.”

Ms Victoria said though the shooting has subsided, many of them were still very frightened.

Another student, Khadija Muhammed, said they also heard the shooting right behind their hostel, called Aisha Buhari Hostel.

“We have all been lying down on the floor since the shooting commenced; it lasted for about one an hour before it finally stopped some minutes to 11pm,” she said.

The Nigerian Army has not commented on the attack rumour.

