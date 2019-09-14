Boko Haram: Attacks on Nigerian Troops Claim 13 Lives

No fewer than 13 Nigerian soldiers have been reportedly killed in new offensive by the Boko Haram insurgency in the north east of Nigeria.

According to military sources, large quantity of military equipment were carted away by the attackers.

The attacks, which started on Sunday, continued till Thursday.

The spokesman of the Nigerian military, Col. Sagir Musa, did not comment when journalists confronted him on Friday with questions regarding the attacks.

But one military source who spoke under strict condition of anonymity because he feared being penalised by his commanders, said: “the last few days have not been good for the troops.”

“Our troops on patrol near Gajigana came under ambush and many soldiers lost their lives in the process,” he said.

The source said troops of the Special Forces located in Gudumbali came under a deadly ambush by armed insurgents who came in several gun trucks.

The source said the incident happened at about 5pm on Sunday along Gurunda – Zari Road.

The source said about 100 soldiers who managed to extricate them and withdrew made it to their Damasak, a border community near Niger Republic after some days.

“As I am talking to you now, seven soldiers have been confirmed killed in action. But there could be more deaths as the terrorists were said to have slaughtered those captured and even dragged them using ropes tied to their gun trucks,” he said.

The source said the bodies of the slain soldiers were on Wednesday taken to the 7 Division headquarters in Maiduguri.

On Wednesday, while soldiers of the 7 Division were mourning their gallant colleagues, another attack took place in Kukawa.

Though no death was recorded, a source said the insurgents “only went in search of logistics which they packed and moved away.”

Another attack was said to have happened on Thursday evening in Gubio. A similar attack occurred there three weeks ago.

The Gubio attack happened at the same time Gajiram and Gajiganna were being attacked.

The source said six soldiers and a member of the Civilian JTF were killed in the Gubio attack while three gun trucks and CJTF Hilux patrol ban were carted away.”

“The civilian that was killed was the CJTF Commander in Gubio Bulama Bukar, alias Maradona who has been the target of the Boko Haram for long.

“He was buried yesterday(Friday) after Jumaat prayers in Gubio,” he said.

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, was on Friday in Maiduguri where he had long hours of meeting with troops commanders at the Theater Command headquarters of the Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri. The army chief did not speak with journalists.

When asked about Gajigana attack, army spokesperson, Musa said: “You can ask the Theater Commander please.”

