Boko Haram Beheads NGO Worker in Captivity

There are indications that one of the six workers of Action Against Hunger, an international humanitarian organisation, who was abducted by Boko Haram two months ago, has been killed.

This became known on Wednesday when the insurgents uploaded a video online showing how the humanitarian worker was beheaded.

Nigerian journalist, Ahmed Salkida, broke the sad news via his Twitter handle with a blurred photograph of a masked man beheading one of the abductees.

The Action Against Hunger was on September 18 forced by the Nigeria military to close its operations on allegations that the NGO was aiding and abetting operations of the Boko Haram.

“#ISWAP has executed one of the six aid workers, working with the Action Against Hunger that was abducted two months ago in Borno,” Mr Salkida’s tweet reads.

“One of the male aid workers was executed at close range in a short video clip seen by this reporter.

“The group, in a horrific video of the execution, said it took the action because “the government deceived them” following months of what is now known as secret negotiations between a team of intermediaries and unnamed officials.

“ISWAP has also threatened to execute the other remaining staff of the International Non Governmental organization (ACF/AAH).

“Recall, the INGO was declared persona non grata last week by the @HQNigerianArmy for aiding terrorism in the region, an allegation the INGO denied.”

Action Against Hunger’s Country Director, Shashwat Saraf, declined comments on the latest development when contacted. He, however, referred inquiries to the headquarters of the organization in France.

