Breaking News

Boko Haram, ISWAP Relocating from Nigeria, Says Nigerian Army

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Nugerian Army said on Thursday that members of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist groups are relocating from the North East to north and central Africa.

Col. Sagir Musa, the acting director, Nigerian Army Public Relations, on Thursday, in a statement, said that this is as a result of the joint efforts of the troops of Nigerian Army and Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in northern Nigeria.

He said that there is observed massive exodus of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists out of their hideouts in Lake Chad Tumbus to north and central Africa sub-regions.

Musa said that the combined onslaught by the troops of Nigerian Army and Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in the region on the identified hideouts of the terrorist was responsible for their exodus.

He said that there were credible reports from very reliable sources, indicating massive movements of the criminal groups out of the area towards Sudan and Central African Republic.

This, according to him, is as a result of successful artillery and aerial bombardments of their settlements and as the heat of the onslaught is becoming unbearable.

Musa said: “This mass movement for their lives was necessitated by the sustained air and artillery bombardments by the Nigerian Armed forces and coalition forces of the MNJTF, which killed uncountable number of the terrorists and destroyed their weapons and equipment.”

The army spokesperson disclosed that the various national troops and the MNJTF were maintaining aggressive patrols and blocking positions against infiltration by the escaping criminals.

He said it was important to note that most of the Tumbus were located along the Quadrangular borders of Cameroon, Chad, Niger Republic and Nigeria.

“To further annihilate the fleeing terrorists, efforts are ongoing for continued shelling, bombardment and pursuits.

“Similarly, the countries in these sub-regions have also been contacted through the MNJTF headquarters,“ he said.

Author: News Editor

9654 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
EFCC Nabs 25 LAUTECH Students Over Internet Fraud, Recovers Cars, Phones
by
$9.6bn Fine: Court Orders Forfeiture of P&ID’s Asset in Nigeria for Money Laundering, Tax Evasion
by
Two Brothers Hypnotise a Virgin, Rape Her All Night in Lagos

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Headlines »