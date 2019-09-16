Buhari Appoints Another Economic Team

President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an Economic Advisory Council (EAC), a statement, while disbanding the former one, the presidency said on Monday.

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, who made this via a statement said President Buhari has appointed eight dignitaries as members of the team.

The statement added: “This advisory council will replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and will be reporting directly to the President.

“The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises.”

Memvers of the team are:

1. Prof. Doyin Salami – Chairman

2. Dr. Mohammed Sagagi – Vice-Chairman

3. Prof. Ode Ojowu – Member

4. Dr. Shehu Yahaya – Member

5. Dr. Iyabo Masha – Member

6. Prof. Chukwuma Soludo – Member

7. Mr. Bismark Rewane – Member

8. Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu – Secretary (Senior Special Assistant to the President, Development Policy).

