Buhari Redeploys Keyamo, Alasoadura

President Muhammadu Buhari has redeployed the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo to the Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State, while the incumbent Tayo Alasoadura moves to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as junior Minister.

A statement from the Director of Information at the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey announced the swap.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate redeployment of two Ministers of State as follows.

“Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs is to move to Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State,

“Senator Tayo Alasoadura is to move to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State. This redeployment takes effect from today, Tuesday 24th September, 2019,” the statement said.

Reacting, Keyamo said he was ready to serve in any position.

“ON THE MOVE AGAIN: TWO PORTFOLIOS IN TWO MONTHS! Just been redeployed to the Ministry of Labour and Employment to work with my long-time big brother, H.E, Chris Ngige.

“Thank you, Mr. President for finding me versatile enough to move around. Always ready to serve in any capacity”, he tweeted.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

