Commandant of Armed Forces Command Staff College Missing

Fears have heightened that the Commandant of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Secondary School, Jaji in Kaduna State, Navy Commander O.O, Ogundana, may have gone missing.

This followed the sudden disappearance of the naval officer. She has not been seen for days, according to findings.

According to sources, Mrs Ogundana, with service number NN/2367, was last seen on Friday, September 13, which suggests that she may have been missing for days without being noticed until Monday.

Her continuous absence over the weekend aroused more suspicion on Monday when she did not show up at work.

The sources said it was when her official residence at House 22, AVM Also Crescent, was checked before it was officially confirmed that the senior naval officer had gone missing.

“The senior officer was actually seen last on Friday,13th September at the secondary school which is located within the Cantonment,” said the source.

“The incident was reported when her cell phone kept ringing and she was not picking the calls.”

The sources said her house door was forced open when it was discovered that her telephone was ringing from inside her sitting room.

The sources said all efforts to reach her other Glo and Airtel numbers were unsuccessful.

It was also discovered that her vehicle, a Toyota Highlander of metallic grey colour and registered with a Lagos number AAA 434 CF, was also missing.

It learnt that the college authorities have intensified efforts to unravel the whereabouts of the missing naval officer.

Sources within the cantonment said they are worried whether the female officer has been abducted.

“One cannot be sure of what exactly happened,” said a source who asked not to be named because he had no permission to discuss the matter with the media.

“It is very unusual and people are worried this should not be a case of forced abduction since her car too cannot be found.”

The Nigeria Navy headquarters seemed unaware of this development, as the spokesperson of the Nigerian Navy, Suleiman Dahun, said he had not received the information when he was called.

“Honestly, I don’t know anything about it; you can call the PRO Jaji, please,” he said.

