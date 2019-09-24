Court Orders Release of Sowore from DSS Custody

A Federal High in Abuja, Tuesday, ordered the release of the detained activist and presidential candidate in the last general election, Omoyele Sowore, from the Department of the State Security Service where he had been held for about 60 days.

The Convener of #RevolutionNow protest was ordered to be released to his lead counsel and human rights activist Femi Falana (SAN).

Justice Taiwo Taiwo issued the order in Abuja, adding that the senior constitutional lawyer must produced him in court to face his trial.

Justice Taiwo said the release was contingent on the grounds that the order of detention made on August 8, has elapsed and that Sowore has been in the custody of the federal government since August 3.

The Judge had on August 8 while delivering ruling in an ex parte application brought by the Federal Government ordered the detention of Sowore for a period of 45 days to enable officers of the Department of State Service, conclude investigation of alleged treasonable felony and other charges against Sowore.

The court however ordered that Sowore would not be kept longer than the 45 days granted by it without a fresh application for his further detention.

The 45 days elapsed on September 21.

When the matter came up Monday, the court held that following the expiration of the detention order for 45 days and the absence of any application for Sowore’s further detention, the court is inclined to order for his release.

The prosecution had applied for the extension of the order for 20 days however, the prosecution counsel, Godwin Agbadua, announced withdrawal of the application of the motion, adding that the defendant had already been charged with treasonable felony, money laundering as well as insulting the president.

He argured against Sowore’s release that the offence he is being chsrged carries a capital punishment – death.

Justice Taiwo in a short ruling held that there is no application before him for extension of the detention order and there are evidence that the prosecution has concluded its investigation of the defenfant, accordingly ordered for the immediate release of Sowore.

He however ordered that Sowore submits his international passport with the court.

Sowore was arrested in the early hours of Saturday August 2 in a hotel in Lagos by men of the DSS on account of the #RevolutionNow protest which he had spearheaded.

He was then moved to Abuja the following day and kept in custody of the DSS where he has been till date following an order of court.

