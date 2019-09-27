Breaking News

Court Sentences Father, Son to Death for Culpable Homicide

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Hamida Ibrahim of Gobirawa village in the Tsafe Local Government Area of the state and his son, Ashiru Ibrahim, have been sentenced to death, for culpable homicide.

High court 3 in Gusau, Zamfara State, passed the sentence on Thursday, after it found the convicts guilty of stabbing one Rabiu Tudu to death with a knife.

The presiding judge, Justice Muktari Yushau, said the convicts were first arraigned in 2018 on two charges of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide punishable under Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The Judge ruled that both the father and his son were guilty.

He said: “They are sentenced to death by hanging until they are confirmed dead.”

The convicts had stabbed one Rabiu Tudu with a knife during a dispute which resulted to his death.

Author: News Editor

9719 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
The Error, The Remedy & The Verdict: Lessons From Ààrẹ Arisekola Alao; By Wole Arisekola
by
In The Line of Duty; By Wole Arisekola
by
Constituency Projects Tracking: ICPC Recovers 3 Ambulances, 500KVA Transformer from Senator Kashamu

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Headlines »