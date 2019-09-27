Court Sentences Father, Son to Death for Culpable Homicide

Hamida Ibrahim of Gobirawa village in the Tsafe Local Government Area of the state and his son, Ashiru Ibrahim, have been sentenced to death, for culpable homicide.

High court 3 in Gusau, Zamfara State, passed the sentence on Thursday, after it found the convicts guilty of stabbing one Rabiu Tudu to death with a knife.

The presiding judge, Justice Muktari Yushau, said the convicts were first arraigned in 2018 on two charges of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide punishable under Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The Judge ruled that both the father and his son were guilty.

He said: “They are sentenced to death by hanging until they are confirmed dead.”

The convicts had stabbed one Rabiu Tudu with a knife during a dispute which resulted to his death.

