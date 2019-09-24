DSS Disowns Twitter Accounts

Department of State Services (DSS) has said it does not own, use or operate any official twitter handles.

Spokesman Dr. Peter Afunanya made the denial on Monday and said the secret agency has begun a manhunt for the masterminds behind several Twitter accounts in its name.

He said the secret agency “disowns the ones, notably DSS 255 and DSS_NG_, currently in circulation.

“These twitter handles which also bear the Service’s symbols are not only fake but designed by their creators to deceive, misinform and defraud unsuspecting persons.

“It is also believed that such handles were desperately created by subversive elements to spread fake news and falsehood.

“The public is hereby warned to disregard them and any message(s) they may contain.

He said a detailed investigation has already commenced to ensure that the suspect or suspects are apprehended and prosecuted.

