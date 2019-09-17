Edo 2020 Guber: Deny Obaseki Ticket, Forget APC in Edo, APC Chieftain Warns

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Charles Idahosa, has warned that any attempt to push Governor Godwin Obaseki out of APC or deny him governorship ticket in the 2020 election will be the end of APC in the State.

This is even as he alleged that the former governor, Adams Oshiomhole wanted Obaseki to continue in the “old order” where touts became revenue collectors for the State, irrespective of harassments of innocent citizens.

Idahosa who gave the warning on Tuesday while addressing journalist on the political crisis in the State, further warned that any attempt to stampede Obaseki out of APC by the National Chairman of the party, would be resisted.

He added that Obaseki can win the 2029 governorship election in the State without Oshiomole’s imput.

“No body can push Obaseki out of APC, unless they want to kill the party in Edo. Edo is the only APC State in South-South and South East. If by error of omission or commission, he is forced out, then, APC is finished​ in Edo state,” he said.

Idahosa, who was a political adviser to Adams Oshiomhole, decried scanty remarks about Obaseki, credited to Oshiomhole over the leadership of the State House of Assembly.

He attributed the crisis between Oshiomole and Obaseki to that of envy and jelousy.

He however noted that crisis of jeloousy and envy are difdicult to settle.

“It is a case of jeloousy and envy. Obaseki has performed well in the last two years and if given the opportunity for another term, he will do more than what he is doing now.

“The only thing Oshiomole likes is what comes from him. If you come up with any idea that is not from him, even if it is a good idea, it is not right; he wants to be seen as initiator of the project,” he said.

The party chieftain queried the moral justification of Oshiomhole’s interference in the composition of the State Assembly when a court of competent jurisdiction has barred the Governor from issuing a fresh proclamation.

According to him, “as Political Adviser, I and Oshiomhole called capenters to remove the State Assembly roof and relocated eight legislators to Government House for their sittings, because we were fighting the PDP.

“In doing that, the opposition lawmakers could not seat at the Assembly and they could also not join their colleagues inside government House.

“Now, Oshiomhole can’t run away from the actions and inactions of Obaseki because he brought him to us that we should support him.

“Oshiomhole should go and settle with Obaseki because Edo is the only APC State in the South-South and South East,” Idahosa stated.

Idahosa however called on the duo to settle themselves in the interest of the party and the forthcoming election in the State.

