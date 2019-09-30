Breaking News

EFCC Arrests 6 Suspected Internet Fraudster in Abuja

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Operatives of the Advanced Fee Fraud Section of the Abuja Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, raided the residences of suspected internet fraudsters at Flats 1 and 3, Life Camp Extension Estate, Abuja.

The operations which was carried out following information regarding the alleged criminal activities of the suspects, led to the arrest of the following, Raphel Chibuzor, Oyewumi Adewale, Onyeogheni Isioma Progress, Ayo Abiodun Richard, Oloyede Faith Damilare and Ibrahim Yusuf Waziri.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, laptop computers, a Toyota Highlander SUV and Toyota Corolla car.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Author: News Editor

9738 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Polie Recover 117 Guns from 3 Northern States
by
Angry Mob Set Ablaze 3 Suspected Cab Robbers
by
46-year-old Trader, Who Allegedly Defiled Daughter Severally, Faces Life Jail

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Headlines »