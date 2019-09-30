EFCC Arrests 6 Suspected Internet Fraudster in Abuja

Operatives of the Advanced Fee Fraud Section of the Abuja Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, raided the residences of suspected internet fraudsters at Flats 1 and 3, Life Camp Extension Estate, Abuja.

The operations which was carried out following information regarding the alleged criminal activities of the suspects, led to the arrest of the following, Raphel Chibuzor, Oyewumi Adewale, Onyeogheni Isioma Progress, Ayo Abiodun Richard, Oloyede Faith Damilare and Ibrahim Yusuf Waziri.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, laptop computers, a Toyota Highlander SUV and Toyota Corolla car.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

