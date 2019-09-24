EFCC, NHRC Committed to Human Rights Protection

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the National Human Rights Commission Tuesday restated their commitment to the protection of fundamental rights of citizens.

Speaking while receiving a delegation of the NHRC in Kaduna, the acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu emphasized that the Commission places premium on the sanctity of guaranteed rights of Nigerian citizens in its dealing with members of the public.

He explained that the Commission, as standard practice, ensures that all suspects in custody are given adequate care in terms of their feeding, access to medical care and legal representation.

Magu, who spoke through Mailafia Yakubu, head of the Commission’s Kaduna office, also stressed the need for greater collaboration by all stakeholders in fighting corruption in Nigera.

According to him, corruption was responsible for the spike in acts of criminality and infrastructure decay in Nigeria.

Responding, Gwar E. Terngu, the Kaduna State Coordinator of Human Rights Commission said the visit was aimed at sustaining all collaborative avenues with the EFCC in order to harmoniously ensure that the fundamental human rights of citizens are respected. This, he emphasised, is essential to guaranteeing our country’s respectability in the comity of nations.

He also commended the EFCC for giving hope to the hopeless through the fight against corruption.

