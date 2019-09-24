Fake Pastor Arrested For Masturbating During “Spiritual Cleansing”

A self acclaimed pastor is currently remanded in prison custody after he was arraigned for indescent assault.

He was picked up after a woman complained that the pastor was masturbating while rubbing her buttocks with ‘anointing Oil’.

The incident was said to have happened on September 1, 2019 at 31 Olanrewaju Street Ejigbo.

One Joy Muriyaro reported at Ejigbo Police Station, that One David Daniel, 41 years of age, came to her shop at No 2 Ailegun Road Ejigbo under the guise of being a prophet sent to her by God.

According to the statement signed by DSP Bala Elkana, the said prophet claimed that he saw in a vision that she is having a spiritual problems and has foreseen her having fibroid growth in her womb in the future.

He collected N3,050 cash from her and a bottle of perfume worth one thousand naira N1,000 for spiritual cleansing.

She stated further that the suspect followed her to her house and ordered her to remove her clothes for him to rob anointing oil on her buttocks.

She became apprehensive when she noticed that the suspect was masturbating when robbing the anointing oil on her buttocks.

The suspect was arrested and charged to court for indecent assault and remanded in Kirikiri Prison.

