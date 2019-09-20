Fake Prophets Paraded for Killing their Victims in Imo

Imo State Police Command, Thursday, paraded a self acclaimed prophets who allegedly killed their victims.

and buried one Christopher Anoruo on his church premises in Egwe, Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

Also arrested were three persons who allegedly took part in the act on March 2019 .

Parading the suspects at the Imo State Police headquarters, Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu explained that the arrest of the suspects followed discreet investigations and hard work.

The police spokesman said on March 11, 2019, the suspect and some other hoodlums, numbering three, entered the house of the deceased, robbed them of their valuables like phones, laptop and abducted him.

“They took him out and about two poles away from his house, they assassinated him,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, was said to have ordered an investigation into the matter.

He said through painstaking and discreet investigation, the phones of the deceased were traced to Hassan Kabiru and he was consequently arrested, adding that one Chimezie and Solomon Onyemaechi were later arrested also.

In a similar case, the Police paraded another ‘prophet’ and other suspected killers of one Princewill Ezeji in Emii, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

Ikeokwu said that command received an information on a missing person, one Princewill Obinna Ezeji and swung into action leading to the arrest of the fake prophet who was later discovered to have killed Princewill “who bought a Toyota Camry car and went to his Prophet with the sum of N10,000 and some drinks, to show him the car and ask for his blessings , in appreciation of God’s favour.”

Out of jealousy, the prophet conninved with others to kill him and take away his car.

