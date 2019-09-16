FIve Fraudsters Jailed for Computer-based Fraud in Makurdi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi zonal office on Friday 13 September, 2019 secured the conviction of five persons for various fraud offenses.

The convicts, Charles Chijioke Iwu, Ademoyegun Dare Samson, Quarshe Fredrick Nnamdi, Nuhu Clarkson Usman and Emmanuel Adakole Ogbole were jailed for electronic card fraud, cybercrime, ATM fraud and Internet fraud respectively.

The convicts were prosecuted before Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja .

Following a plea bargain agreement between the convicts and the prosecution , they were re-arraigned on separate amended charges bordering on possession of documents containing false pretenses.

They pleaded “guilty”to the charges.

In view of their pleas, the prosecuting counsel, Mary Onoja and George G. Chia-Yakua, urged the Court to accept the plea bargain agreement and convict the defendants accordingly.

Justice Maha consequently convicted and sentenced them to various terms of imprisonment ranging from three to six months with options of varying fines.

The convicts are also to forfeit various items like phones, laptops and money to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Also, the court ordered the convicts to sign an undertaking to be of good behaviour and never to be involved in any form of fraud within and outside the country.

