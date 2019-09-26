Fresh Revelation on How Serial Hotel Killer Murdered 15 Ladies

Fresh revelation has emerged how Gracious David West, the Port Harcourt serial killer arrested by the police last week, allegedly murdered 15 women.

He had earlier claimed that he killed seven women in Lagos, Rivers and Imo.

But Nnamdi Omoni, Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State, said on Wednesday that West killed one person each in Abia, Edo, Ibadan in Oyo, Owerri in Imo, Ikeja in Lagos state where the act started few months ago and nine in Rivers state.

David-West was apprehended while trying to escape the intense heat his actions was generating in the state.

He was on his way to Uyo, Akwa Ibom state apparently to continue in the evil act, but a viral CCTV video of his last attack got on his way, making his arrest easy.

He confessed to the crime and said he had already killed seven women before he was apprehended.

While the World is still pondering over that, more facts emerged Wednesday that the suspect who hails from Buguma in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state, has further confessed that the actual number of women he killed was 15, and in seven states, and nine in his home state alone.

David-West, an alleged repentant cultist (Dey-gbam confraternity), told newsmen that he takes joy in strangling young women in hotels whenever the urge to kill comes.

He claimed that he did not cut his victim’s vital parts.

