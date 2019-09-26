Gunmen Kill Army Sergeant, Abduct Wife Of NRC MD

Gunmen in police uniform have reportedly adbucted the wife of the Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mrs. Francisca Okhiria.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, along Airport Road,Benin, the Edo State capital.

It was gathered that the gunmen who came in a Toyota Camry, trailed their victim from Airport Road to Irhirhi, a suburb of the city by NNPC filling station, where they accosted her, shot sporadically before taking her into custody.

Her security deatil, an army sergeant, was said to have been shot at by the hoodlums, and was later taken to the Military Hospital by police operatives.

However, another army officer standing by the roadside during the operation was allegedly shot deed by the hoodlums.

Report had it that the abductors forcefully took away their victim through the Airport Road to Ogba River, where a speed board was allegedly waiting for them.

Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said a Land Cruiser SUV was recovered at the scene of the abduction.

“It is confirmed that she was kidnapped and the police recovered a Land Cruiser SUV where the incident took place.

“The kidnappers came [in] a Toyota Camry and the incident happened at Irhirhi along NNPC filling station,” he said.

Nwanbuzor said the police have lunched manhunt for the hoodlums and vowed to rescue the victim unhurt.

