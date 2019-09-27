In The Line of Duty; By Wole Arisekola

I was in Borno State on Tuesday on the invitation of the Nigerian Army and we have resolved to work together to bring an end to the menace of banditry and insurgency in our dear country.

Seeing the wonderful job being done by our troops on the frontline proved to be an eye opener.

I have assured them that online media houses will work together with them and send out correct information on our troops in every part of our country.

Now that we are partners, we will deploy professionalism and patriotic zeal to inform the public and play our role in seeing that our country overcomes the menace of insurgency and banditry.

On our way back, I paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly, Senator Jide Omoworare. We shared understanding on national issues and the role of the social media in the day to day affairs of the National Assembly.

