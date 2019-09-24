Kogi West: Melaye, PDP Ask Appeal Court to to Upturn Tribunal’s Decision to Sack Melaye

The tussle for the Kogi West Senatorial District, shifted to the Appeal Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, as Senators Dino Melaye and Smart Adeyemi argued their cases before the three-man panel.

After listening to their submissions, the court reserved judgment in the three separate appeals brought before it by Melaye, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Abubakar Datti Yahaya, who presided over the three appeals announced that the date for judgement delivery would be communicated to parties as it is fixed.

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State capital, had last month quashed the election of Melaye on the grounds of over voting and declared Adeyemi as winner of the February 23 election.

The three separate appeals were brought by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and Dino Melaye, with the three of them

The three applicants prayed the appellate court to set aside the majority decision of the tribunal and restored the victory of Melaye.

PDP, represented by Jubrin Okutepa (SAN), in his final argument prayed the appeal court to set aside the majority decision of the tribunal against Melaye on the ground of denial of fear hearing and refusal to evaluate evidence adduced during the hearing.

The party claimed that the tribunal failed to evaluate the testimonies of its witnesses while no reference was made to all the documentary evidence it supplied before the tribunal came to a wrong conclusion of over voting, even when the petitioner did not tender voter register.

PDP further claimed that the tribunal turned justice on its head when it based over voting used in cancelling the senatorial election on the number of collected permanent voter cards rather on the voter register as required by law.

PDP therefore urged the three-man panel of justices to invoke section 16 of the Court of Appeal Act and dismissed the petition for lacking in merit.

In the second appeal filed by INEC, through its lawyer, Kola Olowookere, the Appeal Court was urged to dismiss the allegation of mutilation of election result and favouring a particular candidate as alleged by the petitioner, Senator Smart Adeyemi.

The electoral body argued that finding of over voting by the tribunal was wrong and baseless because the voter register and result of election in 2015 tallied with the result in the disputed area.

The electoral body alleged that the tribunal did not evaluate the exhibits it tendered to prove that there was no over voting and pleaded that appeal be allowed.

In the third appeal filed by Melaye and argued by Dr. onyekachi Ikpeazu (SAN), urged the Appeal Court to set aside the over voting decision of the tribunal because it was based on hearsay instead of polling units agents’ result.

The senior counsel, drew the attention of the Justices to the fact that only three witnesses were called, adding that the evidence of the three witnesses based on hearsay cannot justify the cancellation of the senatorial election.

Melaye’s counsel further submitted that mutilation of result sheet was untenable because the final result of senatorial election was endorsed by agents of the candidates and the parties, and that the petitioners failed to establish that the alleged mutilated result substantially affected the final result collation.

However, Senator Adeyemi and the All Progressives Congress (APC) pleaded with the appellate court to dismiss the three petitions because the petitioners were not denied fair hearing and that the tribunal based its findings of over voting on the report of INEC which comprehensively contained the number of collected voter cards unit by unit.

Adeyemi and APC through their counsel, Adekunle Otitoju, argued that INEC bridged an order of the federal high court to the effect that the senatorial election result must be collated and announced in Kabba, the senatorial district headquarters and not in Lokoja as done by the electoral body.

They alleged that while their agents were in Kabba waiting for the collation, the INEC officials and agents of the appellants allegedly colluded and secretly moved the result collation to Lokoja, where the result sheets were allegedly mutilated to favour Melaye.

They insisted that mutilation of results, dated February 25 instead of February 23, was so apparent and that over voting was so established that the petitioners won with over 48,000 votes.

They therefore urged to dismiss the petition and uphold the majority decision of the tribunal.

