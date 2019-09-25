Kwara Top Civil Servant Forfeits Hotel, Houses, Cars to FG

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin, Wednesday, ordered the final forfeiture of a hotel and cars belonging to a Kwara civil servant to the Federal Government.

Also forfeited to the Federal Government are a three bedroom flat, two wings of two bedroom flats and a room and parlour self contain.

Giving his judgment on Wednesday, Justice Oyinloye said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) proved its case against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt, noting that the evidences adduced before the court were strong and reliable.

“The interim order of this honourable court was published in The Nation Newspaper, while the court’s processes were served alongside with the hearing notice to the defendant, but despite this, the defendant did not show up to explain why the said properties should not be forfeited to the Federal Government,” Justice Oyinloye said.

He further observed that: “The evidence of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was not controverted or challenged by the defendant or any interested parties to the suit. This honourable court is of the opinion that the defendant was fully informed about the proceedings. In view of the forgoing, this honourable court hereby order that the said properties be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” the judge ruled.

Prosecuting counsel, Nnemeka Omewa, in moving the motion dated September 8, 2019, urged Justice Oyinloye to grant the prayers of the EFCC, which in part was for an order of the court for forfeiture to the Federal Government an unregistered Toyota Camry 2008 model, “found, traced and recovered by the Commission from the respondent which property is reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity.

And an order of the court for the forfeiting to the Federal Government a gold-coloured Porsche Cayanne vehicle, “found, traced and recovered by the Commission from the respondent, which property is reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity.”

Justice Oyinloye relying on the motion and13 exhibits attached, equally ordered the cars recovered from the respondent, Abdul Ibrahim, to be forfeited to the Federal Government.

