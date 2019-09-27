Loverboy Dies in Hotel After Sex with Lover

One Onyekachi Nwosu reportedly died in a hotel while having a romp with his lady friend identified as Chima in the Aguda area of Surulere, Lagos State.

Sources said Nwosu and Chima visited the Alfredo Suites around 10pm for a short-time rest, but the 36-year-old man suddenly started gasping for air while on top of the lady.

Chima was said to have rushed out of the room to alert the receptionist and others at the hotel of the development.

The barman, Isaac, said Chima was screaming for help at the reception, but before they got to the room to find out what had happened, they met Nwosu’s lifeless body naked on the bed.

The manager stated: “I was in the bar with some guests, who came to lodge, when Isaac suddenly rushed to inform me that Chima was panting at the reception. I immediately went to enquire what was wrong and she said something had happened in the room. The security guard and I went to the room and met Nwosu’s lying naked on the bed.

“When I asked her what happened, Chima said she and Nwosu had a round of sex and afterwards, he started shivering and that was when she rushed to call us. I told her that he was dead and called the Divisional Police Officer, Aguda Division, who instructed us not to release her.

“When the police came, Chima and two of the hotel workers, Marylyn and Mary, who served the lovers, were arrested. But I accompanied them to the station, where we all wrote statements, and later, the police, our security guard and I went back to evacuate the corpse to the Mainland Hospital’s mortuary around 2am.”

A source in the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said if Chima had not been apprehended, the hotel management would have been held responsible for Nwosu’s death, adding that the deceased’s car, which was parked a distance away from the hotel, was taken to the police station.

It was learnt from another source, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, that Nwosu’s family, after being informed of the incident, refused to press charges against Chima after a doctor, who is a member of the family concluded that he died of cardiac arrest.

