Man Bags Seven Years Jail Term For Forgery

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday
convicted and sentenced one Okunrobo Osarenren Evans to seven years imprisonment for fraud.

The convict was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on October 19, 2017, on a three-count charge bordering on forgery, an offence contrary to Section 363(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2011.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Okunrobo Osarenren, on or about the 24th day of August, 2009 in Lagos, within the Lagos Judicial Division, knowingly forged the National Population Commission of Nigeria Certificate of Birth No. 0273682 dated Friday 24th August, 2009 in the name of Okunrobo David and purported same to have been issued by the National Population Commission of Nigeria.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the prosecution, thereby leading to his trial.

During trial, the prosecution counsel, Ufoma Franlin, called four witnesses and tendered several documents that were admitted in evidence by the court.

At the resumed hearing Wednesday, the prosecution counsel urged the court to impose maximum sentence on the convict on the grounds that the defendant had wasted the time of the court.

However, counsel to the defendant prayed the court to “temper Justice with mercy”, adding that my client is a first-time offender and has a wife and children to cater for.”

In her judgment, Justice Dada said the prosecution had clearly proved its case beyond reasonable doubt with absolute diligence.

Justice Dada, therefore, convicted and sentenced Osarenren to seven years imprisonment on each count.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

