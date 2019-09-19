Breaking News

Man Commits Suicide over Failed Love Affair

A 25-year-old man, Kehinde Muse, has reportedly taken his life over love affair that went awry.

Muse, who lived at No 56, Modele Street, SuruLere, Lagos, was believed to have drank a substance suspected to be sniper.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, said that when the news broke, Muse was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

He said investigation revealed that the deceased person had earlier sent a suicide text message to his ex-girlfriend who is 21 years old.

“In the text, Muse informed her that he will take his life since she decided to quit the relationship.

“The girlfriend promptly informed his family (the deceased) about the text message he sent to her and they rushed to his house, broke the door and found him unconscious.

“He was rushed to the hospital but unable to make it. His corpse has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy,” the DSP Elkana said.

