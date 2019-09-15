Man Rapes Minor After Drugging Her with Indian Hemp

Lagos State Command said on Sunday that a 34-year-old man identified as Innocent Ifunayachi has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl after making her unconscious with drugs suspected to be Indian hemp.

The police in a statement said that the victim was raped at her family house when the suspect visited them as a friend to the family.

The suspect was arrested by the Bariga police division on Wednesday after a complaint was made at the police station.

Lagos police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, said in the statement: “The suspect being a friend to the family visited and found the girl eating Indomie and while she left to get him some drinks, he quickly put some quantities of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp into the food.

“She returned to eat the food without foreknowledge of the substance added.”

According to the police, the girl lost consciousness after eating the food and the suspect took advantage of that to rape her.

“Ifunayachi has been arrested while the victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination,” the statement added.

He will soon be charged to court.

