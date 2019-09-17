Man Stabbed to Death for Scolding One of the Killers

One Seun Shoyele, and others still at large, have allegedly stabbed a man to death with a danger for scolding one of them.

The victim was a friend to the employer of Shoyele.

The deceased was said to have scolded one of killers and for this, the defendant and one other, were summoned by a third friend to kill the deceased, Olanrewaju Adetola, 40.

The police suceeded in arresting Shoyele while others were said to have escaped.

Shoyele was brought before a Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Monday and has been remanded at an Ikoyi Prison.

Shoyele is facing charges bordering on conspiracy and murder.

Magistrate A.O. Agbona, refused to take Shoyele’s plea and orders his remand in prison.

Police’s prosecutor, Kehinde Olatunde, told the court that the defendant and three others, still at large, committed the offences on September 3 at 8 p.m. on Adegbuyi St., Olanukan, Ishawo, a Lagos suburb.

Giving an explanation how the act was executed, he says the defendant and one other, were summoned by a third friend to kill the deceased.

“The deceased had scolded one of the alleged culprits, who is still at large; this got him angry and in a bid to revenge, mobilised the defendant and one other, who had gone to the deceased’s house to stab him with a dagger on his chest,“ he said.

The offences contravene Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate remands the defendant in prison pending a legal advice from the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and adjourns the matter until October 17 for advice.

