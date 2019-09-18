More Troubles for COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo as Police Investigate Manslaughter Allegation against Him, Others

More troubles are plaguing the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, who is being accused of procuring an abortion on young lady, who later died.

Others who are being accused as collaborators, include Funke Adejumo and Prophet S.K Abiara.

Weeks after Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo was invited for questioning by the Police Headquarters in Abuja over his alleged involvement in the rape of Busola Dakolo, Fatoyinbo is said to on the radar of the police, who are investigating him for another crime bordering on alleged manslaughter.

According to reports, a petition which includes an audio recording has been submitted to the office of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, accusing Fatoyinbo of coercing former church member, Ifeoluwa Dolapo, into undergoing a procedure to abort a baby after allegedly impregnating her – a procedure which eventually caused her death.

“According to the revelation from the audio clip, the 1st Suspect (Biodun Fatoyinbo) threatened the deceased, and requested that she got rid of the unwanted pregnancy as he surmised that it would be scandalous and injurious to his reputation as a highly revered and renowned Pastor,” the petition reads.

“While the deceased assured the 1st Suspect that she would keep the news of the pregnancy private and just within her family, the 1st suspect insisted and ensured that an abortion of the pregnancy was carried out with the reluctant acquiescence of the deceased.”

The petition which was submitted by Pelumi Olajengbesi, a public interest lawyer, who alleged that the renowned clergyman and woman, Pastor S.K Abiara and Rev. Funke Adejumo were not only privy to the crime but also assisted Fatoyinbo “to conceal the offences”.

