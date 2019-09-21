NAF Kills Scores of Boko Haram Terrorists, Destroys Camps

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) saud on Saturday that it has killed scores of terrorists and destroyed their hideouts in separate airstrikes conducted at Durbada (also known as Bula Mongoro), Abaganaram and Tumbun Rego in Borno.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said this in a statement that the air raids were conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole between September 13 and September 20.

Daramola said the raids were carried out based on credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports.

He said the HUMINT were also corroborated by confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that identified locations within the settlements that served as hideouts for the terrorists.

”At Durbada, a staging post from where the terrorists launch attacks against own troops locations, the intelligence particularly indicated that a high-value Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) leader had been harboured at the location for a number of days.

“The ATF, therefore, scrambled its aircraft yesterday, September 20, to attack the identified harbour positions within the settlement.

“The attack aircraft scored accurate hits on the targeted locations, destroying some of the buildings and neutralizing dozens of the terrorists.

“The earlier attacks on Abaganaram and Tumbun Rego, which are both on the fringes of the Lake Chad, similarly resulted in massive destruction of the terrorists’ structures as well as the killing of several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters,“ he said.

Daramola said the service would sustain the tempo of effort, operating in concert with surface forces to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East of the country.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

