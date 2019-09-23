Breaking News

Operation Identify Yourself Yielding Positive Results in North East as 5 Boko Haram Members Arrested, Says Army

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Nigerian Army said on Monday that the Operation Positive Identification (OPPI) in the North East has started yielding positive results with the arrest of five key terrorists suppliers and fighters.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Ado Isa, who disclosed this on Monday, said that the troops of OPLD had intensified the search for and arresting of all suspected criminal elements that were currently roaming parts of the North East.

He said that the Theatre Command had enjoined members of the public to always carry valid means of identification such as National Identification Card when moving or passing through Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.

Isa said the operation was based on credible information that some of the fleeing criminals were hibernating in some towns and villages of Borno and Yobe States in particular and North East in general.

“Troops are directed to strictly check legitimate means of identification such as National Identification Card, Voters Registration Card, Drivers’ License and Passports or other valid official identification before allowing such persons passage.

“Consequently, the operation is seriously ongoing across the region and five key terrorists’ logistics suppliers and fighters have so far been apprehended.

“Members of the public are requested to cooperate with the troops by moving along with valid identification cards and present same to the troops in the efforts to rid the North East zone of criminals fleeing for safety,” he said.

Author: News Editor

9685 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Zamfara Govt Says Politician, Bandits Planning to Make State Ungovernable
by
3 Dismissed Soldiers Arrested for Robbery in Lagos
by
Alleged N950m: You Have Case to Answer, Court Tells Senator Shekarau

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Headlines »