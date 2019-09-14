Oshiomhole Snubs Edo House Speaker

Former Edo State Governor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, Saturday, snubbed the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Frank Okiye.

This is even as a cleric begged the fueding parties in Edo politics to make peace.

The occasion was at the thanksgiving service to mark the 90th birthday of the Iyase (Prime Minister) of Benin Kingdom, Chief Sam Igbe, father to the former Speaker during Oshiomhole’s eight years administration in the state.

During his speech at the the reception, Oshiomhole refused to recognised Okiye as protocols demand.

Bishop of the Our Saviour Anglican Church, Friday Imaekhai, had earlier admonished Oshiomhole to resolve the feud between him and Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

He charged Oshiomhole to forgive whatever Obaseki might have done to him, for the state to move forward.

He noted that “it is the ground that suffered when two elephants engage in a fight.”

To seal his admonition, Bishop Imaekhai called out Governor Obaseki, Comrade Oshiomhole, Okiye and the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, to the altar and offered prayer on their behalf.

In outward show of compliance with the priest’s admonition, Oshiomhole, Obaseki, Ogie and Okiye embraced and shook hands in the presence of the congregation.

However, while observing protocols at the reception ceremony, Comrade Oshiomhole still did not recognise Frank Okiye as Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

He did not call his name, according to protocols.

